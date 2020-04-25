Meghan Markle would ‘eat alone’ in recess during struggling high school days

Meghan Markle's photo from Immaculate Heart High School - dated 1999

Meghan Markle took an exit from the British royal family after reportedly failing to ‘fit in’.

However, her new royal chapter hadn’t been the only point in her life where the Duchess of Sussex found herself to be out of place.

The duchess, 38, had quite some struggle during her high school days in Los Angeles as well, as shared by her on her blog The Tig.

“My high school had cliques: the black girls and white girls, the Filipino and the Latina girls. Being biracial, I fell somewhere in between. So everyday during lunch, I busied myself with meetings–French club, student body, whatever one could possibly do between noon and 1pm- I was there. Not so that I was more involved, but so that I wouldn’t have to eat alone,” she wrote on her blog.

Earlier, upon her missing her 20th high school reunion in 2019, the duchess sent out a thoughtful letter to her former peers.

Speaking of the letter, Daily Mail cited a friend saying: “Everyone was disappointed that they did not get to catch up with Meghan given everything that has happened to her.”

“But the whole group was super excited about her giving birth to the first British-American prince, it was all anyone talked about. They were so excited to get that letter from her. She is remembered as someone who is very thoughtful, and to get that kind of attention now that she is a Royal went down really well,” the ex-classmate added.

The former Suits actor had been enrolled in Immaculate Heart High School, an all-girls, private institution known to take in the crème de le crème of the city’s high society. The school was paid for by Meghan’s father Thomas Markle with a portion of his $750,000 lottery money.