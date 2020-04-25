Sonam Kapoor details how she fell in love with her ‘life partner’ Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot back on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai

B-Town star Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja keep fans captivated with their endearing tale of love and the two seem to be at it again in the actor’s latest post.



The Khoobsurat actor turned to her Instagram to share a stunning monochrome portrait of herself following the release of her 2016-released film Neerja.

Alongside the picture, the actor penned an extensive, moving caption about how she went on a hiatus after the release of the film and therein found the person she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

"One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after #neerja released, despite the success and adulation I wasn’t feeling ecstatic. @rammadhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good,” she began.

“I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling , in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja . This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn’t come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn’t need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete (sic),” she added.

