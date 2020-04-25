After Rangoli Chandel, police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is now battling a police complaint after she came in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel on her latest controversy.

The Manikarnika actress uploaded a video message wherein she was seen lending support to Rangoli for her indecent and discriminatory slander against doctors of a religious minority, after which advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh filed a complaint against her as well.

Advocate Ali Kaashif stated, "It is pertinent to note that one sister calls for genocide killings, violence and the other sister not just support her for the same despite nationwide criticism and suspension of her Twitter account but also gives a label of terrorist to a sect..."

The complaint has been lodged against Kangana and her sister-cum-manager Rangoli for "misusing their stardom, fanbase, fame, money, power and influence with an aim and intent to promote hatred, disbalance, fights in the country for their personal benefits and gains."

Meanwhile, in her video message Kangana was clearly seen defending her sister, stating that if anyone finds any tweet of Rangoli as offensive, “then we both will publically apologise.”

Kangana had said, "My sister Rangoli Chandel had specifically mentioned that people who have attacked doctors and police personnel should be shot dead. Farah Ali Khan ji and Reema Kagti ji made a false allegation" that the sentence attacks a particular community.

She went on to say that she and Rangoli do not believe in “attacking doctors and cops" belonging to any particular community.