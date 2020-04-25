Sonu Sood to donate 25,000 meals everyday during Ramadan

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has started an initiative to feed needy migrants from far-flung areas like Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the month of Ramadan.

With the ‘Shakti Annadanam’ drive, Sonu aims to provide meal kits to more than 25,000 people on a daily basis.

Taking to his Instagram handle to share the news, Sonu wrote, “Let’s fight the battle against #Covid19 together! Join me in the #ShaktiAnnadanam drive and let’s make sure that no one sleeps hungry.”

The Dabangg actor added, "Times are so difficult today that it's very important for each one of us to stand for each other. Through this initiative, I would be helping all those who would be fasting during this period and we would provide special meal kits so they don't stay hungry after fasting all day."

‘Shakti Annadanam’ was launched in the name of Sonu’s late father Shakti Sagar Sood, who had envisioned feeding 45,000 people on a daily basis in Mumbai.



Previously, Sonu also offered his hotel in Juhu to be turned into quarantine facility, and initiated the ration drive.