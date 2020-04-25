Kareena Kapoor gets candid about being real: 'I can’t sit dressed up all day'

Kareena Kapoor came forth sharing her two cents about being real in the 3D world.

While speaking to Bombay Times, Bebo opened up on how real and comfortable she feels in the clothes she wears everyday.

She said, “I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day."

Kareena added, "It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be."



The actress has lately been sharing pictures of herself and her close family members on Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht in the role of Bahaar Begum.

She will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along wih Aamir Khan.

