Nick Cordero’s wife says he tested negative for COVID-19 twice after harrowing leg surgery

Broadway actor Nick Cordero’s wife has given an update on his health, revealing that he has tested negative for coronavirus twice.

Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to reveal, “Good news, dada had two negative COVID tests! Yay!" she said in a video with the couple's son.

"Which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus,” she added.

"But COVID is two negative tests, which means hopefully the virus is out of Nick," Amanda continued. "Thank God!"

Nick was earlier diagnosed with coronavirus, after which he was in a medically-induced coma.

The actor then underwent a leg amputation surgery which might have left him unable to walk again.

"We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We got some difficult news yesterday," Amanda told her followers on social media over the weekend. "Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn't happening with surgery and everything.”