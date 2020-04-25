Meghan Markle says father Thomas Markle was ‘exploited’ and 'harassed' by British press

Meghan Markle’s lawsuit against British tabloids has officially started, with its first hearing held on Friday.

According to E!News, the first court hearing in the case was held online by London's High Court due to the Coronavirus, on Friday morning.

Meghan's attorney David Sherborne said the court "has to decide whether the public were being deliberately misled'' by the Mail on Sunday only publishing parts of the letter, rather than the whole letter written by her to father Thomas Markle.

The lawyer also argued that the publication had ‘exploited’ and ‘harassed’ the Duchess’s father.

The press "finally manipulated this vulnerable man into giving interviews,” said the attorney.

On the other hand, The Mail on Sunday’s lawyers said that the paper stands by the story as there was public interest in her relationship with Thomas Markle.

“The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously," a spokesperson for The Mail on Sunday previously shared in a statement to E! News. "Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess' letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning."

Meghan and Prince Harry announced earlier this month that they are officially cutting ties with four British tabloids and will no longer "engage" with the Mail, the Sun, the Express and the Mirror.