Demi Lovato reveals why she is not friends with her exes anymore

Demi Lovato recently talked about the importance of healing after a toxic relationship, revealing it is imperative to cut certain people out of life.



Speaking to Jameela Jamil on her I Weigh podcast on Friday, the singer said, “Learning to set boundaries with other people — that was something that I have just learned over the past year and a half.”

Demi added, “I had to learn that not setting boundaries put me in the position I was in. Talking about every detail of every part of my life, whether it be a relationship or whether it be my recovery, nothing was sacred to me anymore.”

The 27-year-old who successfully completed a 90-day stint in treatment for her substance abuse struggles in October 2018, added that she’s had to “cut a lot of toxic people” out of her life in the past year.

“I’m not really friends with any of my exes today because I had to realize that that wasn’t healthy either. Trying to maintain close friendships with some of my exes just isn’t realistic,” she said.

Demi concluded, “I was afraid of fully letting go of people. And now that I’ve been able to fully let go out of people, that was another thing that I’ve had to learn when it comes to coming toxic people out of your life. If they’re an ex, it’s for a reason.”