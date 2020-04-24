CM Sindh calls for extra precautions during Ramadan as COVID-19 cases surge

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah delivers a video message released by the CM House on Friday. — Screengrab from video via @CMHouseSindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday urged masses to take extra care and be more vigilant during the holy month of Ramadan as the country was combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video statement released from CM House on Thursday, the chief minister noted that fasting in Ramadan reduces immunity, therefore, we need to be more alert and wary of the contagious disease that has wreaked havoc around the world.



“As of today, 247 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Sindh, taking the province-wide tally to 3,671. With two new fatalities as of today, the death-tally has risen to 75,” said the chief minister.

Talking about the critically ill patients in Sindh, CM Shah said that currently 49 patients are critical, among which 15 are on ventilators. He said that around 42 patients were reported to have recovered today and have returned back to their homes safely.

“There are over 700 patients who have recovered in Sindh with 3,100 patients under treatment to date — out of which 1,839 patients are quarantining at home, 767 patients are being treated in isolation centres while 440 are under treatment at hospitals,” said the chief minister.

Speaking of tests conducted for overseas Pakistanis who have recently returned home, the chief minister said that out of 849 passengers who came back on six different flights, 127 had tested positive for coronavirus.

Guidelines for businesses during Ramadan

Earlier in the day, Sindh government had issued Ramadan guidelines for businesses operating in the province, making some allowances to help them resume partial activities.

A meeting with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair was held today to review lockdown timings and finalise SOPs for businesses during the holy month.

According to the details provided, traders will be allowed to open shops from Monday to Thursday from 09am till 03pm, but for e-commerce and home delivery services only.

It was also decided that grocery shops will continue to follow the lockdown timings, i.e. 8am to 5pm.

“There will be complete lockdown after 05pm,” CM Murad Ali Shah said, adding “home delivery of cooked food is allowed from 05pm till 10pm.”

The home department will issue a detailed SOP and a notification for businesses for the holy month, the chief minister said.

Restrictions on Taraweeh

In a late night message on Thursday, Shah had announced that congregational Taraweeh prayers in mosque premises will only be offered by the mosque's administration (4-5 people). The decision is applicable throughout the province.

He urged that Friday prayers and Taraweeh prayers by the general public be offered at home.

The chief minister said that he had spoken to President Arif Alvi in this regard and had received his nod for the decision.

"The president said it is up to the provincial government," said Shah.

Shah said taking such "difficult decisions" are a government's responsibility and this decision was taken especially keeping in mind doctors' recommendations.