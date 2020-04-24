close
Fri Apr 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 24, 2020

Chris Hemsworth to play Hulk Hogan in Netflix biopic by 'Joker' director

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 24, 2020

Chris Hemsworth is lined up to play WWE legend Hulk Hogan in a Netflix biopic, according to US media.

The "Thor" actor  will  essay the role of Hogan in the film directed by  Todd Phillips, the director behind "Joker".

Speaking about the film recently, the actor said  he hasn't  seen the film's script yet.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Hemsworth said: "I haven't read a script yet. I know it's being written now and worked on.

"I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now.

"I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. "I'm as intrigued as you are."

Commenting on the   film, Hogan said on TV a few months ago that Phillips previously told him Hemsworth thinks he could potentially earn an Oscar for the role.

"We had a meeting and [Phillips] goes, 'I really think this could be a huge movie and Chris Hemsworth is a huge fan,' Hogan said.

