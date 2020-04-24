Shah Rukh Khan’s private office building transformed into quarantine

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and her wife Gauri Khan’s four-storey private office building offered to Municipal Corporation Of Mumbai to treat the Coronavirus patients, has now be transformed into quarantine quarters.



The quarters, with essential facilities, are currently equipped with 22 beds and will be used in the upcoming weeks to help fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Gauri Khan turned to Instagram to repost the video of an NGO that has transformed the office into quarantine quarters.



She also wrote, “#GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office ...a quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk."



Khan and his wife had offered to convert their four-storey personal office into a quarantine center for the Covid-19 patients.