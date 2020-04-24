Pakistanis to observe first Ramadan 2020 fast tomorrow

Pakistanis will observe the first fast of Ramadan 2020 starting tomorrow (Saturday).

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had convened a meeting to sight the Ramadan moon on Thursday in Karachi. However, the moon had not been sighted yet, in a parallel announcement, Mufti Popalzai of Peshawar's Qasim Ali Khan Mosque said residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would begin fasting on Friday.

This time around, the holy month will be observed in Pakistan and the rest of the world in a slightly different manner. While the federal government has allowed people to offer Taraweeh prayers in mosques, social distancing and other precautionary measures by the government will have to be adopted by all.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) both observed the first fast of Ramadan 2020 on Friday.

The announcement was made after the Kingdom's moon sighting committee convened a meeting after Maghreb prayers.

Singapore also observed its first fast for Ramadan 2020 on Friday.