Meghan Markle not on speaking terms with father since she married Prince Harry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is not on speaking terms with her father Thomas Markle.

A preliminary hearing of her case against a UK publication revealed that Marle has not talked to her father since she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

London’s High Court is hearing a case filed by Markle against the Mail On Sunday after it published parts of a private and confidential letter she sent to her dad.

The Duchess of Sussex has accused the tabloid of breaching copyright and privacy laws and sought damages from the Associated Newspapers, which owns the publication.

According to a report on Friday, a counsel for Meghan said her letter to Thomas Markle detailed intimate thoughts and feelings about his health and their relationship.

In one extract, she wrote: “Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces - not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.”

The preliminary hearing was set to last until the end of the day on Friday, with the publisher’s lawyers expected to ask the court to dismiss allegations of "dishonesty and malicious intent" from the duchess’ case.