Doctors from China arrive in Pakistan to help 'Iron Brother' in fight against virus: ISPR

AFP/Files

RAWALPINDI: Doctors from China arrived in Pakistan to help the country — its 'Iron Brother' — in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the military's media wing said Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the team was headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen and it arrived on two special aircraft.

"The Chinese doctors who have expertise in treating infectious diseases shall support Pakistan’s efforts in fighting against COVID-19 situation for the coming two months," the ISPR added.

Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Gen Nadeem Raza, and senior military officials welcomed the team on arrival at Pakistan, the statement added.

"The Chinese support reaffirms that being ‘Iron Brothers’ and ‘All-Weather’ friends, Pakistan and China have always helped each other in the time of need," the army's media wing noted.