Ali Fazal opens up on his foiled wedding plans to Richa Chadha amid COVID-19. Photo: Bollywood Movie Reviews

Ali Fazal’s wedding plans to Richa Chadha hit mainstream media with a bang, however due to the current world situation, the couple were forced to postpone their wedding plans till the foreseeable future.

During an interview, the couple touched base on their postponed marriage plans and cleared the air on a number of misconceptions.

Ali Fazal opened up about his experience proposing during a Zoom interview and also spoke at length about the sheer randomness of it all. The actor had ended up proposing without even a ring in hand, that too only because that moment felt right to him.

During his interview with the Times of India, Ali Fazal admitted that during that time he was extremely worried she would reject him. "No matter how close you are, that moment is always scary, right? The girl might say “Sorry yaar... Ek minute rakhna zara” (laughs).”

During the course of the interview, Ali also touched base on how their marriage plans were halted as a result of COVID-19. Their unorganized behaviour ended up saving them a large amount of money in the long run because even though the wedding was close at hand, they had not made any payments as of that point.

After the initial chaos of COVID-19 settled down, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha released a statement which explained their marriage plans.

The statement read, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."