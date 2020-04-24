Ariana Grande slams impersonators bashing her appearance on TikTok. Photo: Pop Crush

TikTok has recently gotten flooded with numerous users trying their hand at an Ariana Grande impersonation.

Numerous users from across the world are mimicking the star’s voice, signature ponytail and even her dreamy voice used in Victorious.

However it appears the singer is not happy with the publicity she has been receiving as a result of this trend.

In an attempt to set the record straight, Ariana took to her Instagram and re-posted a series of videos that were shared by filmmaker Jordan Firstman.

In one of the videos, Firstmans can be heard stating, "What if we, like, we took a moment, like a small clip from a movie or a TV show; something that like, an artist really poured their soul into, and it like, it just took them years to make, and it was like an uphill battle the entire time, and then when they finally got the financing it was like, they made it!"

He also went on to say, "What if we took a moment from that, and we kind of like, recontextualized it—like, does that make sense? And we put a completely arbitrary meaning onto that thing that the artist loves so much? Kind of like, degrading its entire value."

Alongside the idea, Grande wrote, "Omg can this please also double as your impression of the pony tail tik tok girls who think doing that cat valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me...cause this really how it feels..."

Before signing off the singer admitted that this trend tends to be "degrading its entire value.”