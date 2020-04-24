Taapsee Pannu reveals ‘the day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self’. Photo: Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is one of Bollywood's most fiercest actors, and during a recent trip down memory lane, the actor reminisced upon a photoshoot which became "the day I came into my true self."

However, with time the actor appears to have overcome her struggles and accepted her beauty for what it is. Taapsee believes that was the day 'I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self.'

Sharing a picture of herself in a blue saree and short curly dark hair, the actor added, “This is like a BTS from a shoot I did for Gaurang. I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won’t suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour, texture, everything natural, everything YOU.”

She went on to say, “That really made me think sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life. The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”



