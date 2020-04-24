Sunny Leone reveals her secret to managing it all with kids amid COVID-19. Photo: Hindustan Times

To call life with little kids a hassle would be an utter understatement, couple that with quarantine and parents are in for a rude awakening.

Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, alongside numerous parents across the globe, are currently struggling to keep up with these very same demands.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sunny spoke at length about quarantine life and revealed her secret to managing family life during the lockdown.

She was quoted saying, “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her,” she said. Talking about her kids she said, “The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them.”

Sunny also revealed that after having to teach her kids at home, she has now developed a new sense of respect for teachers in schools for “they have the most amazing jobs and most patience.”