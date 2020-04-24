Karishma Kapoor, Govinda’s ‘carefree days’ throwback photo breaks the internet

Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor, who is in self-isolation, has shared a throwback photo with Govinda and expressed hope that those carefree days will return again very soon.



Sharing behind the scenes throwback photo from one of her films from Paris, Karishma wrote, “Dancing around the Eiffel Tower. hopefully those carefree days will return again very soon.”

She also asked the fans to guess Which film is this pic from?



The Raja Hindustani actress is in self-isolation amid coronavirus pandemic and has been treating her fans with adorable throwback photos.

Earlier in an Instagram post, Karishma thanked Mumbai police, doctors and other frontliners in fight against Covid-19.

She wrote, “Thank you @mumbaipolice for ur courage, determination and undying spirit to keep our city safe specially at this time. Also thank all the doctors, nurses , volunteers, ngo’s , government officials, vendors , building security for helping selflessly.”



