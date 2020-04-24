Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor extend Ramadan greetings to all Muslims

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor have extended Ramadan greetings to all the Muslims across the world.



The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling picture wherein she could be seen wearing traditional outfit and extended wishes to the Muslims.

She wrote, “Wishing Ramadhan al Mubarak to all my Muslim Friends!! Happy Fasting.”

Sonam Kapoor also took to photo-video sharing platform and extended Ramadan greetings.



The Neerja actress shared a beautiful monochrome photo of hers donning a traditional outfit with her head covered.

She wrote, “Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak.”



