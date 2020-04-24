Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘helpless’ over pandemic post LA move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘helpless’ over pandemic post L.A move. Photo: Forbes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s transition to life in the States was sped up and with the current world crisis afoot, it appears as though the transition may not have been done during the most favourable of times.

There are currently reports appearing which reveal the former royals’ current feelings surrounding their move in these unnerving times.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Prince Harry “felt helpless reading about everything going on and wanted to get out and contribute” and now the couple “only leave their house for charity work.”

Soon after their move, the couple posted to Instagram, and advised fans to check in with their current mental health and emotional wellbeing. At the time their post read, “Our emotional well-being is challenged every day whether we realize it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.”

Although they appear to have felt rather “helpless” during their initial days, following the move, it appears they have slowly begun to find their footing and are using their time “to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy.”