Taapsee Pannu opens up about letting her fans know about 'real me' amid isolation

Taapsee Pannu opens up about letting her fans know about 'real me'

Taapsee Pannu is making the most of her time in isolation at home watching movies, cooking food, unwinding and sharing a plethera of her pictures on Instagram.



During a recent virtual conversation with Times of India, Taapsee was asked whether this time period has been a time for introspection.

The Thappad actress replied, “I don’t need this kind of a break to introspect. I live in the moment, and generally, I know where I currently am (in my headspace). I don’t think a lot about how much I have done or what needs to be done. A lot of people have asked whether I am introspecting during this phase, but I do that on a regular basis.”

Taapsee often shares pictures and posts that have a hidden story in them. Talking about the same she said, “I started revisiting a lot of pictures from my phone memory, especially the photos that had a small story behind them. I thought that every day I would post one of these pictures, instead of posting the regular hot and cool pictures, which we generally post of ourselves. We can do that in regular times. This is not a regular time for any of us. So, I thought that I would do something else, where people on social media could get to know a little more about the real me.”