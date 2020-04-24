close
Fri Apr 24, 2020
Kajol eager to marry Shah Rukh Khan had he proposed? Find out

Kajol eager to marry Shah Rukh Khan had he proposed? Find out   

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have time and again proved to be one of the best on-screen couples in Indian cinema, owing to their endless romance and chemistry. 

The duo has  delivered massive hits and are greatly fond of each other. 

During a recent QnA session with fans Kajol was asked to describe her closest friend SRK in one word. 

The actress replied, “Iconic.” 

Meanwhile another fan asked if Kajol would have married SRK if she hadn't met Ajay? 

Kajol replied in a very smart manner and wrote, "Isn't the man supposed to be proposing?"

This has made fans gush over the two, as they believe Kajol's answer mainly means that she would have said yes, if Shah Rukh Khan had proposed. 

