Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer recalls royal ceremony two years on

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding anniversary is just round the corner and in honour of the royal ceremony, the designer behind Meghan’s wedding dress recently revealed intimate details about the stunning occasion.

In an Instagram post, designer Clare Waight Keller, shared the intricacies of Meghan’s jaw-dropping Givenchy wedding trousseau.

“Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress,” she wrote. “So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day.”

Reminiscing her own wedding, Clare added, “It’s a unique point of view when you have been through it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realize the significance of every detail and decision. In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years.”

Adding that her relationship with the former royal was built on trust and intimacy, Clare said, "Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for brings about an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. Through hours of conversation, meetings together, and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together."



She further added, "Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 florals of the Commonwealth to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the Maison to capture the classical timeless beauty i knew she wanted to achieve."