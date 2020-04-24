Prince Harry’s chances of leading a happy life in LA are ‘small’, says his biographer

Prince Harry has turned over a new leaf in his life, after relocating to Los Angeles, with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking hopeful for their life’s new chapter, Harry’s biographer Angela Levin believes his chances of being happy known as a celebrity in LA would be "very small."

"Harry, when I interviewed him, said one of the things he absolutely didn't want to do was be thought of as a celebrity. This was after he met Meghan, but before they married," Angela told Newsweek.

She added, "He explained the difference: that celebrities can pick and choose when they want the press to be there, but if you're a royal, you're on duty 24/7."

Meghan and Harry have been isolating themselves after moving to LA.

"Harry's number one priority is to make Meghan happy, and he'll do everything he can because he feels guilty that he did not do enough to protect his mother," the biographer continued.

Angela further added, "It stayed with him, so he's determined to make Meghan happy. I think he adores Meghan. He thinks she's absolutely wonderful."