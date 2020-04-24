Toronto International Film Festival likely to take the digital route

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) might take the digital route for this year owing to coronavirus outbreak.



According to reports, TIFF will use the digital element in the event because of an international travel ban amid coronavirus pandemic.

TIFF executive director and co-head Joana Vicente was reported as saying: "pushing the Toronto Film Festival ahead is not a possibility at the current time." She added that the pandemic could witness the second wave in the months of October and November.

The media reports also suggest that the TIFF is planning to hold on to its original date and bringing the necessary measures keeping in mind the current COVID-19 scare.

The TIFF programmers could not stick to their plans of taking the trips to Los Angeles, New York, and Hong Kong due to the international travel ban that has been issued by countries across the globe.

The Toronto International Film Festival sees a line-up of around 300 films every year.



