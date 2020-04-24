Pregnant Katy Perry reveals she is having ‘ups and downs’ with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has recently hinted at some problems with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, as the couple gets ready for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

According to a source close to the pop star, Orlando Bloom, “has changed since she got pregnant,” Us Weekly reported.

“Orlando and her are having some ups and downs right now,” revealed the source.

It added, “Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time.”

On the other hand, the insider revealed that Katy is enjoyed the period of her pregnancy.

She “is overjoyed and elated that she is pregnant,” according to the source. “She’s always wanted to be a mom.”

Katy Perry announced that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.