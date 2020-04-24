Taylor Swift lambastes Big Machine over releasing her live performances album

Taylor Swift has lashed out at her former label, Big Machine Records, over its plans to release an album of her live performances.

Calling the move just another case of 'shameless greed' in the time of ongoing health crisis, Swift told her fans that she does not approve of the release and that she suspects the only reason they’re doing it is as a cash grab.

Swift, in a statement posted to her Instagram account Thursday, said: "It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers ... have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and that they need money." she added, "so tasteless, but very transparent."

The pop star wrote: "I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight."



The singer continued: "I've always been honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me."

Swift said the album is a recording of a 2008 radio show performance she did when she was 18 years old and that it was supposed to be released in 2017. Swift had been with Big Machine Records since the start of her career in 2006, when she released her self-titled album, but the two parted ways in 2018.

