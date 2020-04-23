Zack Snyder, director of 'Man of Steel', quits DC Extended Universe

Zack Snyder, the director of "Man of Steel" and the sequel "Batman Vs. Superman" has resigned from the DC Extended Universe.



According to reports, the director resigned from the DCEU during the post-production of the Justice League.

Explaining the reason behind his decision to resign, a report said Snyder is leaving DCEU because of his daughter's death, who allegedly committed suicide.

Other reports claimed that he was fired months before the Justice League came out and before his daughter died.

Snyder along with his wife, Deborah, will continue to produce upcoming DC films. He is currently working on his next project for Netflix.





