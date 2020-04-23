'Avengers: Endgame': Two stuntmen played Captain America in fight scene

A stuntman who has worked for Marvel studios since 2012 recently opened up about an Avengers: Endgame scene involving Captain America.

The scene saw Captain America fighting it out with his past self in Avengers watchtower.

Sam Hargrave, while speaking to Digital Spy during the promotions of Netflix show "Extraction" revealed that it was him and his brother Daniel Hargrave who were seen fighting with Chris Evans face superimposed on their bodies.



Sam worked with Marvel since the first Avengers film where he was the double for Captain America.

Talking about the scene he said "Marvel's great at this, but there's a lot of digital face replacement and there's a lot of epic moments where that is the brothers Hargrave duking it out on screen in. And that's the reason I did it, because that stuff lives forever. You get to tell your kids, your grandkids, that that was me and my brother