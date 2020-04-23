PPP leader Faryal Talpur moves IHC against order freezing her bank accounts

Files

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Faryal Talpur on Thursday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against a court order that had frozen her bank accounts in relation to a money laundering case.

Earlier, an accountability court in Islamabad had rejected a plea filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari's sister in relation to the fake accounts case.

Today, Talpur filed a plea with the IHC, challenging the verdict of the accountability court regarding unfreezing of her accounts.

According to the petition, the PPP leader said that her accounts should be made operational again so that she can take care of her household and personal expenses.

The petition mentioned that the National Accountability Bureau had frozen the accounts on July 25.

The plea requested the IHC to declare the earlier court verdict null and void.

On March 31, Accountability court Judge Azam Khan announced the verdict to keep Faryal Talpur’s bank accounts frozen, while directed to unfreeze accounts of her children.

Last year in December, the IHC had granted bail to Talpur in the fake bank accounts cases against surety bonds worth Rs10 million. Talpur and Zardari, were arrested in June 2019 on charges of laundering money through fake bank accounts. Zardari was later released on medical grounds.

NAB is investigating four cases where the former president and his sister are the prime accused.

The cases pertain to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders' private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts.