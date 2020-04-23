Salman Khan reveals Katrina Kaif is not his favourite heroine from 'Partner'

Katrina Kaif is not Salman Khan's favorite actress from his 2007 blockbuster "Partner", the actor revealed on Thursday.

The story is that Salman took to Twitter to ask his fans to watch an upcoming web series "Hundred" featuring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru in lead roles.

The caption accompanying Khan's tweet left some fans surprised as he revealed the name of his favorite heroine from his movie "Partner".



Released in 2007, "Partner" starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Govinda and Lara Dutta in the pivotal roles.

"May fav heroine from Partner... she's doing a show, pls go catch it," he wrote referring to Lara Dutta.



