Marriyum Aurangzeb reprimands Centre over scant measures to stem COVID-19 spread

ISLAMABAD: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday censured the federal government and said that the Centre had not done enough to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



Aurangzeb, addressing a press conference, said: "The spread of the coronavirus pandemic needs to be taken seriously." She said that the Centre was busy "running the government on social media".



The PML-N spokesperson said that the opposition was unable to work with the Centre due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's "mental disturbance".

Referring to the crisis unfolding in the country, Aurangzeb said: "There is no such thing as a government in the country".

Speaking of her own party's proposals to the government, she said that Shehbaz Sharif "had recommended State Bank of Pakistan release loans without interest," she said.

The PML-N spokesperson also spoke of the government's alleged involvement in NAB's affairs, saying: "The government is playing a fixed match through NAB-Niazi nexus," she said, adding: "It is the government's own representatives that occupy NAB's offices."

"The PML-N and Sharif family have been held accountable since the past 40 years," she added.

Due to the ongoing crisis, everyone including the media is facing a financial crunch, the PML-N leader said. She demanded that the government announce a package for the sector.

"Journalists are also fontline workers in the battle against coronavirus," she said, adding that the government had "conspired" to suppress the media.

"If media speaks the truth, then to stifle it Jang/Geo Editor-In-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman is arrested [...] A ridiculous case is made on journalists who report the truth and the government has no substantial answer regarding such cases."

"The country's media is being suppressed since the past 18 months," the PML-N spokesperson added.