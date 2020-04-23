Prince Harry’s life in self-isolation will leave you gushing for more. Photo: Insider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become rather vocal in regards to their support for frontline workers and are strictly adhering to self-isolation guidelines issued by the government.

PEOPLE recently got an inside scoop into what their personal life is like during this time with baby Archie.

The former royals do no leave their house for any flimsy reason, “They only leave their house for charity work,” the outlet reveals.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been working alongside Project Angel Food to provide meals to those at high risk in the Los Angeles area.

The only other time the couple have been seen out and about is when they went on a little walk with their dogs. However, that is not to say that the couple are not working during this time. They still entertain calls via Zoom, some of those calls have also been made public, like Meghan’s discussion with Hubb Community Kitchen.

However, when all is said and done in their work schedules, "they spend their evenings at home as a family," for "they haven’t had any visitors."