Royal biographer believes Prince Harry’s chances of being happy in LA are 'small'

Royal biographer believes Prince Harry’s chances at happiness are ‘small’ in L.A. Photo: Buzzfeed News

Soon after Prince Harry moved out to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, royal fans and experts have begun citing their thoughts on the move and how the prince’s changes at happiness are very “small.”

According to a report by Newsweek, royal biographer Angela Levin thinks the prince might have made a less than appropriate decision.

"Harry, when I interviewed him, said one of the things he absolutely didn't want to do was be thought of as a celebrity. This was after he met Meghan, but before they married," said Levin. "He explained the difference: that celebrities can pick and choose when they want the press to be there, but if you're a royal, you're on duty 24/7."

This prediction comes in the wake of the emergence of new paparazzi photos in Malibu. PEOPLE claims the couple spends most of their day at home as a family, and since their move they have apparently had no visitors.

"Harry's number one priority is to make Meghan happy, and he'll do everything he can because he feels guilty that he did not do enough to protect his mother," continued Levin. "It stayed with him, so he's determined to make Meghan happy. I think he adores Meghan. He thinks she's absolutely wonderful."