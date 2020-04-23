Saif Ali Khan reveals his experience quarantining with Tamiur Ali Khan. Photo:India Today

Saif Ali Khan has been observing the government issued lockdown with the proper measures in place and it appears Taimur is the only part of that helping Saif and Kareena Kapoor maintain a sense of fun in their lives.

According to Saif, Taimur is extremely elated to spend time alone with his parents during this time and has become a “silver lining” for the entire household.

During an interview with India Today Saif revealed that his little munchkin is making their days brighter. “He's just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that's, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown."

However, the actor made it clear that although he is enjoying spending time with his family, he emphasized upon the point that the public should remain aware that this quarantine is in no way a vacation. “My Thoughts are with those less fortunate. As actors, nothing much has changed, we usually spend time alone, by ourselves. The silver lining is having Taimur Ali Khan. There are 150 things to do. But it's important to remember that it's not a holiday, we're all actively fighting a war. We hope that people can work together to make it better.”