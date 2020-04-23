Kelly Clarkson opens up about her experience working on ‘Since U Been Gone’

Kelly Clarkson opens up on her experience working on ‘Since U Been Gone’. Photo: E Online

Kelly Clarkson reveals Since U Been Gone released almost nine years ago ' was not so fun to record’ even though her track currently stands on top of Apple Music.

During a chat, Kelly Clarkson revealed that the song Since U Been Gone was in no way ‘fun to record’. Even though her track currently stands on top of Apple Music, she admitted that she does not have any fond memories of her time working on the single at all.

During her interview with Brooke Reese on Apple Music, Kelly Clarkson said: "I have a very different feeling about. I love what the song does for people, I love that it was very different in demo form sent to me. Behind the scenes, it was not so fun to record because of situations I won't talk about, because I won't sell people out."

However, “I will say, my favourite memory, if I'm being more positive about it, was the fact that I got to show up to a video shoot and completely trash an apartment, and that was my job. That video was possibly one of my favourite videos ever to make, because literally I just got to just have rage, and just break stuff all day long."

Before signing off the singer admitted, "So although it has a lot of backstory for me personally, that's not my favourite. I do love that. I'm still able to be on stage, though I can compartmentalise that emotion, and focus on the fun part of it, because it's fun, the audience loves the song, they connect to it."