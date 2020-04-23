Alia Bhatt ‘sat at a distance’ during visit with parents amid COVID-19. Photo: Biz Asia

With Alia Bhatt’s current living arrangements separated from her parents, it seems she is now more worried than ever about their health. During a recent visit to their house, Alia reportedly maintained her distance in an attempt to not ‘endanger her parents’.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Alia’s father Mahesh revealed that she resides only a short distance away from them and recently even came to visit. During her visit the actor was seen donned with gloves and a face mask.

“We met a few days ago—she lives a few buildings away and it’s a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfil the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood.”

During the course of the interview, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni revealed that the sisters are currently living apart from each other and hopefully watching the reruns of her show Byniyaad.

“Alia and Shaheen live separately but I have told them to watch it. I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth,” Soni said before signing off.