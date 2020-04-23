close
Thu Apr 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 23, 2020

Karan Johar introduces ‘musicians’ Yash, Roohi

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 23, 2020
Karan Johar introduces ‘musicians’ Yash, Roohi but quickly realizes singing not ‘in our genes’. Photo: Instagram

Karan Johar has been entertaining his followers with adorable content straight from his adorable kids Yash and Roohi ever since the governmental lockdown ensued.

Just recently he posted a video of his kids showcasing their ‘musical’ talent from the comfort of their dad’s couch. Karan captioned the post with the words, “Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles”.

Karan begins the video by revealing “two very talented musicians in the house.” During the course of the video he requests his kids to start singing with the aid of a guitar however, soon Karan can be heard regretting his request in the most hilarious way possible.

This is not the first time Karan Johar’s kids have ‘rocked’ fans worlds on social media. In a previous post Karan’s kids could be heard slamming him for wanting burgers because “you will get fat!”, while during another they seemed “fed up” with their father. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood