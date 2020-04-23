Karan Johar introduces ‘musicians’ Yash, Roohi but quickly realizes singing not ‘in our genes’. Photo: Instagram

Karan Johar has been entertaining his followers with adorable content straight from his adorable kids Yash and Roohi ever since the governmental lockdown ensued.

Just recently he posted a video of his kids showcasing their ‘musical’ talent from the comfort of their dad’s couch. Karan captioned the post with the words, “Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles”.

Karan begins the video by revealing “two very talented musicians in the house.” During the course of the video he requests his kids to start singing with the aid of a guitar however, soon Karan can be heard regretting his request in the most hilarious way possible.

This is not the first time Karan Johar’s kids have ‘rocked’ fans worlds on social media. In a previous post Karan’s kids could be heard slamming him for wanting burgers because “you will get fat!”, while during another they seemed “fed up” with their father.

