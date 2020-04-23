Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli reveal their secrets to staying fit amid COVID-19. Photo: Pinkvilla

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been have been prioritizing health and wellbeing amid the harrowing global pandemic. The star-studded couple hopped onto a live chat to speak about their secrets to health and wellness.

During a live chat with fans, the pair admitted that they “are not doing anything different” when it comes to managing their physique, “I think Virat and me are people who do not believe in diets and we just have a lifestyle which is very healthy. We have always been like that.”

However, Anushka’s diet and exercise regime is something she prioritizes on a daily basis, “There are certain things we don’t eat because they are not good for you, we try to eat food which is alkaline so it’s kind of easy on the stomach and keeps you healthy because if your body is alkaline your immunity is good and that’s something that we have always followed.”

Amid the current world chaos, Virat and Anushka have been taking preventative measures in order to boost their immunity through diet, “I think all of us are trying to do whatever we can to boost our immunity. We have been having a lot of haldi, haldi in the morning when we wake up, we are having haldi ginger and Kali mirch ka chai (tea) and we are trying to drink a lot of water - sometimes we forget but we try to drink a lot of water.”

With good diet, comes a need for exercise, “Working out, more than anything else, is giving me a routine, it’s giving Virat a routine. When you are working out you are like okay I have something that I have to do now, I will do it and you feel good after the workout. When you are about to go to workout, you might feel that you aren’t feeling like doing so but you have to push yourself.”

Before signing off, Virat opened up on life lessons he learned first hand from his wife, “To be honest the patience bit I have learnt ever since me and Anushka met each other. I was a very impatient before. The learnings from one another that we have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations has really inspired me to fight it out. Even when things are tough you have to swallow your ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting your way out and eventually you will find a way.”