Nargis Fakhri on a ‘spiritual sabbatical’ during her time in quarantine in LA

Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri has been spending time in Los Angeles, California during the coronavirus pandemic, but the actor’s heart still lies back in India.

The actor opened up to Hindustan Times about her being in LA all alone in the midst of these catastrophic times and how she misses being in front of the camera for Bollywood films.

“It wouldn't matter where I am in this world. I’m alone here and would have been alone there (in India) as well. I’m grateful for the internet that enables me to connect with everyone,” she said.

Speaking about her projects in the pipeline, Fakhri revealed that her professional life has been put to a halt.

“A few events and shoots have got cancelled. But that’s okay. Health is more important than anything else. As soon as coronavirus threat is over, I’ll come to India.”

“I’ve been on a spiritual sabbatical, prioritising my health and living my life to its fullest potential. I’m enjoying getting to know myself and standing in my authenticity, something I felt I couldn’t do while working overseas,” Fakhri added.

She revealed further that she has been using her time in quarantine to ponder upon “what is the next chapter of my life going to look like. I do miss working in Bollywood and would love to keep doing films, but work-life balance is very important for my mental and physical well being.”