Vicky Kaushal speaks about his real-life supernatural experiences

Vicky Kaushal did a Q&A and a fan decided to poke at his fear of ghosts

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal recently revealed that when it comes to scary films, he isn’t the bravest person.

Ironically, when it came to his Bollywood debut, it was the horror flick Bhoot that introduced him to the world of cinema. However, now we might have found out where the fright actually stems from.

The Raazi actor recently did a Q&A on Instagram, what with all the extra time on his hands during quarantine, and a fan decided to poke at his fears.

“Did you ever experience a bhoot in real?” asked one of the fans.

Vicky replied saying: “I have experienced Sleep Paralysis a couple of times... it’s damn scary. Read about it!”

Another fan responded that when it comes to ghosts and scary stories, he is the biggest doormat.

“I’m the biggest fattu in the world when it comes to horror films or stories!”

Earlier during an interview, the actor spoke about his film Bhoot, saying: “I was never a 'horror-film friendly' actor before doing Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear.”

"With this movie, the endeavour has been to bring to the fans, a true experience of the genre through a genuine horror film which is not just filled with thrills, but which is honestly scary," he added.

The film, where he starred with Bhumi Pednekar and Anshutosh Rana performed abysmally at the box office.