Bhumi Pednekar says the Earth is healing during the coronavirus pandemic

Bhumi Pednekar penned a heartfelt note in the midst of the global pandemic, about nature

With the coronavirus pandemic escalating, life has been thrown into disarray and the world has been brought to a standstill.

Remembering that on World Earth Day was Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar who penned a heartfelt note in the midst of the global pandemic, about nature and all that the coronavirus has done to bring the world together.

“The clear blue sky and rivers, chirping of birds, animals roaming freely outside and dolphins coming back to the beach, it’s a sight to behold amid the lockdown. The Earth seems to be healing and nature is reclaiming its glory. What better day than World Earth Day to cherish and embrace it?” she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The actor revealed her further how being a climate conscious person, she does feel anxious, thinking that “post lockdown, people are going to go crazy by going back to the same rut to catch up all the lost days, to cover up the production requirements and stabilise the economy.”

“It’ll be like taking revenge from the climate, harming the environment at double the speed and pushing our planet to the brink again. I hope this doesn’t happen and we all learn a lesson from this and prep for any such pandemics.”

“We don’t know how things are going to be in the future. I know that when the lockdown will be removed, I’m one of those few lucky ones who is going to have the opportunity to still lead a normal life but they wouldn’t which is scary,” she added.