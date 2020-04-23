Neha Kakkar introduces the #MoveOnChallenge to help girls get over their ex-boyfriends

Neha Kakkar is looking to spark a new trend, one that helps girls realize their true worth

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, social media usage has been at a peak with numerous challenges and trends emerging to keep the public entertained.

And after the #DontRushChallenge, Indian singer Neha Kakkar is looking to spark a new trend, one that helps girls realize their true worth after the end of their relationships.

A video posted by her on her Instagram, showed Neha along with a few other women crying hysterically but soon snap out of it and shift into their dazzling selves.

All this while, a song playing in the background could also be heard: “Jinke liye hum rote hai, woh kisi aur ki baahon mein sote hai (The ones we cry for, lie in someone else’s arms).”





This came after the singer made headlines over her rift with ex-boyfriend and actor Himansh Kohli, earlier this year.



Himansh spoke about the relationship, saying: “Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front.”