Kartik Aaryan slammed for promoting ‘domestic abuse’ by Sona Mohapatra in latest video

Sona Mohapatra tweeted the video that showed Kartik Aaryan disciplining sister Kritika

B-Town heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has been using the extra time on his hands in quarantine to turn frowns upside down for fans during the coronavirus pandemic that has thrown life into disarray.

And while the actor tries to keep everyone entertained with his recurrent updates on social media, spending time with his family under a lockdown, things turned sour when one of his videos with sister Kritika was branded as promoting ‘domestic violence’ by singer Sona Mohapatra.

The singer tweeted the video that showed the banter between the two siblings with Kartik disciplining Kritika over her struggle of making a roti.

“I have begun to believe that thus is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too?” she tweeted.

After Sona, a number of users on social media criticized him for allegedly promoting domestic abuse. Soon after, the actor deleted the video.



As per sources cited by IBTimes, "Kartik deleted the video as he didn't want to make an issue of something which wasn't even necessary at this point of time. When the world is battling coronavirus. He didn't intend to show anything that was even relatively close to domestic violence. The fun video was going out of proportion for no reason, so he decided to pull it down."





