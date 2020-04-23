Priyanka Chopra gives away secret DIY beauty hack for her luscious locks

Priyanka Chopra shared a DIY hair mask that she assures, would ‘do wonders’ for your hair

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has been using her time in quarantine to keep fans in the loop about her day to day activities.

And now the global icon has stepped forward revealing the secret to her luscious locks, on Instagram with a DIY hair mask that she assures, would ‘do wonders’ for your hair.

“Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her,” she said in a post.

Unveiling the ingredients, she continued: “Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water. Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual.”

In the video, the actor can be seen telling her fans how the mask is good for hydrating the scalp and getting rid of dandruff, as she stirred the ingredients.

