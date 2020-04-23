Sidharth Malhotra opens up on link-up rumours with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating each other, ever since they were spotted together on various outings.

According to a recent report by SpotboyE, the duo is madly in love with each other.

However, Sid and Kiara have not been able to catch up since the lockdown started and are only in touch via phone calls, the report added.

Responding to the link-up rumours, Sidharth recently came forth slamming the publication for fabricating the news.

The actor took to his Twitter handle squashing the rumours and wrote, "While the country is finding new ways to handle corona virus, @Spotboye has found a way to “make up” news with zero truth. I really wonder how in these times people r more concerned about such absurd ways of finding traction instead of utilising their space for something better.”



