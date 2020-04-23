Disha Patani living with Tiger Shroff’s family amid lockdown? Find out

Disha Patani was in the news for a while after Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff revealed she got a makeover from the actress.

This gave fans enough reasons to believe that Disha is living with Tiger's family during the lockdown.

Clarifying the rumours, Krishna told Mumbai Mirror that Disha is not living with the family, “She (Disha) isn’t, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes.”

While speaking about the bond between her, Tiger and Disha, she said, “He and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her.”

Furthermore, Krishna told how she and Tiger are making the most of their time amid lockdown by playing board games and having dinner together.