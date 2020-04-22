UAE's moon sighting committee to meet virtually on Thursday, Ramadan expected to kick off on April 24

AFP

The United Arab Emirate's committee to sight the Ramadan moon has called a meeting on Thursday and it is expected that the month of fasting will kick off on April 24, Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the publication: "The Ramadan moon-sighting committee will meet virtually on Thursday after the Maghreb prayer under the chairmanship of Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, the Minister of Justice."



Meanwhile, Pakistan's Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will also meet on Thursday to sight the Ramazan moon, said a spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The spokesperson stated that the meeting will be held at the Met Office in Karachi with Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman in the chair. He added that the meetings of the zonal committees will take place at the provincial headquarters.

According to the spokesperson, Islamabad’s zonal committee will hold a meeting at the Kohsar complex.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had ordered all Muslims across the country to sight the moon of Ramadan on Thursday evening.

The court said that people who sight the moon either through a telescope or naked should inform the nearest court.

If the moon is sighted on Thursday night, then Friday will be the first day of Ramadan.

This year’s Ramadan will be celebrated in a different manner as the world tries to battle the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 181,000 people across the globe.