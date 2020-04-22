ECC ratifies Rs75 billion to assist 6mn people amid coronavirus lockdown

Files

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) set aside Rs 75 billion for the poor, especially the labourers and daily wagers — who have been hit most by the ongoing lockdown across the country, said the government in a statement issued on Wednesday.

An estimated six million people are expected to benefit from the scheme in addition to the 12 million labour population already targeted through the Kifalat programme, the statement said.



The amount was taken from the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Package of Rs 200 billion, said the government.

The approval for the amount was given during an ECC meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

"Disbursement of Rs 12,000 per person would be made using the Ehsaas disbursement mechanisms under a programme called “Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas Programme," the statement read.

According to the statement, the meeting asked the Ministry of Industries and Production and the Poverty Alleviation and Social Sector Development Division (PASSD) to jointly work out comprehensive mechanisms and modalities to ensure a transparent and efficient disbursement of the support to the deserving people.

The ECC approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs 606 million for 19 projects to be implemented by the Government of Balochistan for FY 2019-20, the statement noted.

"The meeting also approved release as government loan of Rs 1.30 billion in the current financial year and Rs 3.85 billion per annum during the next three years for settlement of the outstanding liabilities of litigants in the case involving Pakistan Steel Mills, the handout read.

The ECC ratified a proposal by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD for approval of the budget proposal for the year 2019-20 and revised budget estimate for 2018-19 of EOBI, the statement added.